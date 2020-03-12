Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction has been postponed.

The ceremony was supposed to take place on Saturday, May 2, in Cleveland.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” a press release read.

Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly and shared directly with ticket holders and supporters.

This year’s inductees are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, T. Rex and the Doobie Brothers.

Rolling Stone was first to report news of the ceremony’s postponement.