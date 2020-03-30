Rob Thomas Shares His ‘Songs for the Socially Distant’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Rob Thomas:

Social Distancing. Flattening the curve. These phrases just came into our world and have gone straight to number 1 in our vernacular hit list with a bullet. But they represent something super important. All of us staying home so that we don’t contract or infect. It makes you appreciate some little things and I see so many of us reaching out to music. This playlist transcends genres, styles and eras to get to the quick and make you feel something. Mari and I have eclectic tastes so it’s all over the place but, hey, so are our emotions. Enjoy.

“Brooklyn in the Summer” – Aloe Blacc

Wake up. Is the sun out? Play this immediately. Is it raining? Play this song immediately.

“It’s Oh So Quiet” – Bjork

Before I put on real clothes (if I do at all), I dance around the room in my PJs to this.

“The Oogum Boogum Song” – Brenton Wood

Play this while you cook. Dancing is optional.

“Synthesizers” – Butch Walker

Three drinks in? Blare this.

“You Worry Me” – Nathaniel Rateliff

Last Drink? Play this as you finish it.

“Human Fly” – The Cramps

Hey! My 16-year-old self just called and said listen to this.

“All Through the Night” – Cyndi Lauper

Why is this sad and uplifting at the same time? DAMN YOU, LAUPERRRR!!!

“Here You Come Again”- Dolly Parton

My current self is having a play date with my inner child.

“Seventeen” – Sharon Van Etten

Honestly, I just put this song on every playlist cuz it rocks.

“Compound Fracture” – My Morning Jacket

My wife doesn’t understand my undying love for this band. Run to the closet to listen.

“If I Ever Was a Child” – Wilco

Everyone went to sleep but I’m awake and still drinking. What is wrong with me?

“We Can Work It Out” – Stevie Wonder

Uncle Stevie, can you tell me again about when people used to go to restaurants?

“The Only Living Boy in New York” – Simon and Garfunkel

I felt like this in my local grocery store parking lot. Pretty sure that’s what he wrote it about.

“Reflecting Light” – Sam Phillips

Please turn away while my wife and I slow dance now.

“Make Me Feel” – Janelle Monae

If the world started to burn I would probably still dance to this.

“La Cintura” – Alvaro Soler

My wife is dancing around the room. I am starting to suspect that she is Latina. Que?