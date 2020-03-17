With coronavirus news popping all over the place, Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier is giving people a break from their self-quarantined lives with his take on a classic record.

While known for their thrash metal sound, the Deerhook drummer and co-founder has done an acoustic cover of Canadian band Voivod’s 1991 record, Angel Rat. And to sweeten the deal, he’s offering it up for free on Deerhoof’s Bandcamp page.

“Just in time for lockdown…” Saunier wrote in a statement. “One of my favorite records of all time is Quebec thrash metal band Voivod’s 1991 release ANGEL RAT. Because of the extreme beauty and of its construction, I’ve been thinking since it came out that somebody should try a simple acoustic cover of the entire album. Now that the themes in the lyrics seem even more touchingly relevant in March 2020 than they were in 1991, I decided that the person to try it was me!”

Listen to Greg Saunier’s version of Rat Album by Voivod below: