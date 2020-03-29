Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish Perform at iHeart Living Room Concert

The Elton John-hosted iHeart Living Room Concert took place tonight and featured a number of performances of quarantined artists.

Dave Grohl, from Hawaii, beamed in an acoustic version of “My Hero.” Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, along with her brother Finneas and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong (from West Contra Costa, California) performed stripped-down versions of “Bad Guy” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” respectively.

Other performers included Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Other artists who appeared were Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Ryan Seacrest and more.

Check out the performances and the full show, below: