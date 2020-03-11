Bazzi Returns With Nostalgic New Single “Young & Alive”

Bazzi has given fans the first taste of his forthcoming project with the release of new single, “Young & Alive.”

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter describes the release’s creative process as a return to his roots in an attempt to reconnect with his inner child.

“It’s interesting because this song has such a bright, full of life type energy to it, but when making it I didn’t feel that way,” Bazzi says. “When making it I was in a darker place and while making it, I was almost opening myself up back to that and going back to that pure kid-like state which we all chase, and that’s where the magic was, that present-ness.”

Directed by Alex Nazari and full of throwback references (“So can I get your AOL?”), the carefree music video depicts the artist biking through teenage memories alongside his love interest.

Bazzi first rose to stardom with his 2017 breakthrough hit, “Mine,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also scored a top-30 hit last year with “Beautiful,” a collaboration with pop star Camila Cabello.

Watch the full music video below.