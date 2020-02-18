It’s shaping up to be a busy 2020 for Stephen Malkmus.

So far, Malkmus has a new album, Traditional Techniques, slated to be released in March and today, he added a bunch of new dates to his 2020 tour.

Malkmus will now hit Los Angeles, San Francisco and a bunch more cities on the West Coast and Canada beginning in late June in addition to his previously announced shows on the East Coast.

Additionally, Malkmus shared a performance of the previously unreleased “Brainwashed” from a recent appearance on La Blogothèque. According to a release, the clip was directed by Thibaut Charlut with sound direction by Henri d’Armancourt. This acoustic version of the song was filmed at Parisian café La Fontaine de Belleville. The song will appear on Traditional Techniques.

Traditional Techniques, Malkmus’ third proper solo album, arrives on March 6 via Matador. Check out his full tour dates below:

3/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave 4/1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

4/2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

4/4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

4/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

4/7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

4/8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

4/9 – Richmond, VA @ The National

4/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

4/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

4/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

4/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

4/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

6/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

6/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

6/28 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

6/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

7/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

7/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom 7/3 – Santa Fe, NM @ TBD

7/7 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

7/8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

7/9 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

7/11 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre