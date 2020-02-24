Real Estate Release “The Main Thing”

Ahead of releasing their album, The Main Thing, Real Estate are sharing the title track.

While Real Estate stays true to their mellow indie rock sound, the prominent and sharp guitar lines and quicker tempo on “The Main Thing” brings refreshing energy from the band.

Working on the record at Marcata Sound in upstate New York, they brought back engineer Kevin McMahon, who worked on the band’s 2011 Days record. They also collaborated with a number of musicians including Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, who featured on this album’s first single, “Paper Cup.”

“We discovered through the care and attention that we brought to this record that making music to resonate with other people is our catharsis,” bass guitarist Alex Bleeker said in a statement. “The ‘main thing’ is following your path of inspiration and hoping to inspire that in people around you.”

Beginning in April, the band will be hitting the road to celebrate the new album. The tour will kick off on April 9 in Detroit and take them to Austin, Salt Lake City, Boston and Los Angeles.

Real Estate will also be joining Sharon Van Etten and Grace Ives at “A Central Park Garden State Party” at SummerStage in New York City on July 29. You can get tickets to this show here.

See Real Estate’s other tour dates below:

April 9 – El Club – Detroit, MI*

April 10 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL*

April 11 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN*

April 13 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE*

April 14 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO*

April 15 – The Ready Room – St. Louis, MO*

April 16 – The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN*

April 17 – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Nashville, TN*

April 18 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA*

April 20 – Cat’s Cradle – Chapel Hill, NC*

April 21 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC*

April 22 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA*

April 23 – Royale – Boston, MA*

May 7 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA†

May 8 – The Fonda Theater – Los Angeles, CA†

May 9 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA†

May 10 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ†

May 12 – The Granada Theater – Dallas, TX†

May 13 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX†

May 14 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX†

May 18 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO#

May 19 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT#

May 21 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA#

May 22 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR#

*with Palm

†with Meg Baird

#with Itasca