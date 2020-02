Last night at the London Palladium, an all-star group of musicians paid tribute to original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green.

The star-studded event featured a number of great, including Noel Gallagher, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, David Gilmour and Kirk Hammett among others.

Gallagher performed “Sandy Mary,” “Love That Burns,” and “The World Keeps On Turning, while Hammett performed “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown).”

The tribute show was a benefit for Teenage Cancer Trust, which was organized by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood.

Check out clips of the performances below: