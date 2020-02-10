Bombay Bicycle Club Announce New 2020 Tour Dates

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced new dates for their North American tour.

While the English band was set to play across the Atlantic with Sports team as support in April, they have just added a number of dates in June. They will kick off this next leg on June 1 at the Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH, and will close out the North American tour at the Corona Theater in Montreal on June 16. Liza Anne will be joining the tour as Bombay Bicycle Club’s opener.

You can find more ticket information on the band’s website.

Check out Bombay Bicycle Club’s June tour dates below:

June 1 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

June 2 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

June 4 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

June 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

June 6 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

June 7 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

June 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

June 11 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater

June 12 — Boston, MA @ Royale

June 15 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

June 16 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

And see their previously announced shows:

April 16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

April 17 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

April 18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

April 20 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 21 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

April 22 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

April 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 24 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

April 26 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway

April 27 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace

April 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

May 1 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 2 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

May 4 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

May 07 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 09 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa

*Support TBD