Bombay Bicycle Club Announce New 2020 Tour Dates
The London band just expanded their North American tour into the summer
Bombay Bicycle Club have announced new dates for their North American tour.
While the English band was set to play across the Atlantic with Sports team as support in April, they have just added a number of dates in June. They will kick off this next leg on June 1 at the Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH, and will close out the North American tour at the Corona Theater in Montreal on June 16. Liza Anne will be joining the tour as Bombay Bicycle Club’s opener.
You can find more ticket information on the band’s website.
Check out Bombay Bicycle Club’s June tour dates below:
June 1 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
June 2 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
June 4 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
June 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
June 6 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
June 7 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
June 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
June 11 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater
June 12 — Boston, MA @ Royale
June 15 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
June 16 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
And see their previously announced shows:
April 16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
April 17 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
April 18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
April 20 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
April 21 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
April 22 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
April 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
April 24 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
April 26 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway
April 27 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace
April 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
May 1 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
May 2 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
May 4 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
May 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
May 07 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
May 09 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa
*Support TBD