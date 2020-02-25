Bikini Kill Extend 2020 Tour

Since they reunited last year, Bikini Kill have stayed extremely busy. That will continue that as the band extended their 2020 to include tour stops in the Southeastern U.S.

They’ll be joined by Princess Nokia and Alice Bag as they hit cities like Nashville, Miami, Atlanta and Louisville. There will also be a show at the legendary Red Rocks in Colorado as well.

The shows will take place in September and October.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 8 am PT/11 amET. There will be a presale for Bikini Kill fans on Feb. 27 @at 8 am PT/11 am ET.

Check out the full tour itinerary below:

3/13: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater & (Benefit For Interfaith Works) [SOLD OUT]

3/14: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater #

(Benefit For Interfaith Works) [SOLD OUT]

3/16: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre & [SOLD OUT]

3/17: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

3/19: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt # [SOLD OUT]

3/20: Victoria, BC @ Alix Goolden Performance Hall

3/22: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom & [SOLD OUT]

3/23: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

5/10: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/12: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring % [SOLD OUT]

5/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

5/14: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre %

5/16: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground % [SOLD OUT]

5/18: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

5/19: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

5/20: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $

5/23: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

5/24: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

6/5: Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/7: Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv

6/8: Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

6/10: Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

6/11: Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

7/11: Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

8/4: Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

8/7: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/10: Budapest, Hungary @ SZIGET Festival

8/12: Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

8/14: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/15-8/16: Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

9/12: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

9/13: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

9/15: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

9/16: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

9/18: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9/19: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

9/20: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

9/22: Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine

9/23: Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

9/25: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/26: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

9/27: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/21: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre = & w/ Table Sugar

^ w/ Lithics

% w/ Alice Bag

# w/ Mecca Normal

$ w/ Donkey Bugs

~ w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

* w/ Pineapple RnR

= w/ Princess Nokia