News \
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and Quavo Remember Pop Smoke: ‘Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative’
Music world was stunned by rapper's death on Wednesday morning
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Freddie Gibbs, Chance the Rapper, Nas and Quavo are among those who paid tribute to Pop Smoke, who died early Wednesday morning.
“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram post.
“F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊@realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative
Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P🙏🏾💫#MEETTHEWOO,” Quavo wrote on Instagram.
Pop Smoke’s latest mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 earlier this week.
Check out more tributes below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B8wLZbLnjin/?utm_source=ig_embed