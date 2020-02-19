50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Freddie Gibbs, Chance the Rapper, Nas and Quavo are among those who paid tribute to Pop Smoke, who died early Wednesday morning.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram post.

“F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊@realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative

Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P🙏🏾💫#MEETTHEWOO,” Quavo wrote on Instagram.

Pop Smoke’s latest mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 earlier this week.

Check out more tributes below:

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

We was in the lab last night comparing Pop Smoke to 50 when he came out. #RIP 🙏🏿 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

Shocked and disgusted about the murder of Pop Smoke. I cannot believe we are here again. Heartbreaking. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 19, 2020