Here’s a Rare Acoustic Version of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”

On what would be David Bowie’s 73rd birthday today (January 8), Parlophone Records has announced two new posthumous projects from the late legend. The first taste is a rare, mostly acoustic version of Bowie’s 1970 single “The Man Who Sold the World.”

The track comes from Bowie’s 1996 recording sessions with Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars), and Mark Plati, while rehearsing for a performance at Madison Square Garden. Nine tracks from the sessions were broadcast the following year on BBC radio under the name ChangesNowBowie.

Parlophone will bring all nine songs from that broadcast to vinyl and CD for the first time on April 18, aka Record Store Day. “The Man Who Sold the World” will also appear on a six-song EP titled David Bowie Is It Any Wonder, set to be released in weekly installments in the coming weeks.

Bowie’s last posthumous release was November’s Space Oddity, a new mix of his self-titled 1969 debut. He died in January 2016 at the age of 69. You can listen to the new-old version of “The Man Who Sold the World,” and read Parlophone’s full announcement, below.