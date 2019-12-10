Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61 after a 17-year battle against cancer, her management team announced on Tuesday, December 10, one day after her death. Fredriksson was first diagnosed with a “severe brain tumor” in 2002, which she was successfully treated for, according to the statement.

Though she returned to recording and performing with friend and bandmate Per Gessle after her initial battle with cancer, doctors told her it was time to stop in 2016.

“Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. What a dream we eventually got to share!” Gessle said in a statement.

“Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colors. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years,” he continued. “I’m proud, honored and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humor. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.”

The Swedish pop rock duo formed in 1986 and found international fame with hits such as “It Must’ve Been Love,” originally a Christmas song that was reworked and featured in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman; “The Look”; “Listen to Your Heart”; and “Joyride.” Their debut album, Look Sharp!, as well as third record Joyride, both went platinum months after their release.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and her children Josefin and Oscar.