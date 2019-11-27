Foals’ Hit “The Runner” Gets a Brooding Remix From RÜFÜS DU SOL: Exclusive

English rockers Foals had a hit on their hands with “The Runner” when they dropped it in September. The guitar-driven, vocal-belting ballad has steadily climbed Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart—already reaching the top 40—and with a new official remix from Australia’s RÜFÜS DU SOL, it’ll likely continue its ascent.

The alternative electronic trio, who cite Foals as a sonic influence, met up with the rockers at Lollapalooza Santiago 2019, where the pals came up with the idea to do a remix of “The Runner.” SPIN is exclusively premiering the project, which you can listen to above.

From the Foals’ sixth studio album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2, “The Runner” builds tension on a relentless beat via hard-hit drums and bleating piano. RÜFÜS DU SOL, who recently earned two Grammy nominations for their third studio album, Solace, run with that rhythm for the remix, pumping it to a house-heavy, four-on-the-floor beat and plenty of shaker percussion. Vocal choirs, echo effects, and harmonic layers give Foals singer Yannis Philippakis’ vocals a haunting but heavenly aura. The rework stretches for nearly 10 minutes, riding the song’s mood and lyrics over mountainous highs and lows, with slow builds mirroring the tension of the original’s determined beat.

The release marks RÜFÜS’ first remix in more than three years. This synth-touched version of “The Runner” is due for full release on Friday, November 29.

Prior to “The Runner,” RÜFÜS DU SOL covered Foals’ “My Number” in 2014 for Australian radio Triple J’s cover series “Like a Version.” Next up for the trio will be a brief tour of Australia, then 12 dates through the Americas.