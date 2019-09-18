Sum 41 are heading out on tour this fall in support of their recent album, Order In Decline, and to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their third album, Chuck.

“We are so excited to be hitting the road throughout North America for the Order In Decline World Tour,” frontman Deryck Whibley said in a statement. “We’ll be combining two of our heaviest albums, as well as fan favorites from throughout our career into one behemoth sized set each night. We couldn’t let this monumental anniversary pass us by and we are so ready to bring two full albums (and then some) worth of music to fans across the United States.”

The band will also be doing some good when they hit the road. Sum 41 announced that $1 of every concert ticket sold will benefit War Child, a non-profit organization helps kids in war-impacted areas get educations, and offers support to young families to help them get back on their feet and regain a sense of security. The group also offers legal counsel to girls and women who have survived rape, abuse, neglect, and forced marriages.

Find the full list of upcoming Sum 41 shows below, and grab a ticket here.

Sum 41:

09/29 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre*

10/02 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*

10/04 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/05 Minneapolis, MN – Menace in Minneapolis at Skyway Theatre^

10/06 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

10/08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/09 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/11 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/12 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

10/13 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10/16 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

10/17 Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

10/18 San Diego, CA – Soma

10/20 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

10/22 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

10/23 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

10/24 Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland

10/26 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/27 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/28 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/31 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

11/02 Edmonton, Canada – The 27th Annual Halloween Howler.#

* Of Mice & Men replaces The Amity Affliction

# Support from The Lazys and Kane Incognito

^ Festival with The Amity Affliction, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and more

12/14 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

12/15 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre AC

12/17 Nashville, TN – Cowan

12/18 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

12/20 Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde

12/21 Grand Rapids, MI – Monroe Live

Sum 41 with The Offspring and Dinosaur Pile-Up:

11/12 Halifax, Canada – Scotiabank Centre

11/13 Moncton, Canada – Avenir Centre

11/15 St Catharines, Canada – Meridian Centre

11/16 Sudbury, Canada – Sudbury Arena

11/17 Laval, QC – Place Bell

11/19 Sault Ste Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens

11/21 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

11/22 Moose Jaw, SK – Mosaic Place

11/23 Estevan, SK – Affinity place

11/25 Medicine Hat, AB – Canalta Centre

11/26 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

11/27 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place

11/29 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

11/30 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

December 02 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre