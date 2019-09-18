News \
Sum 41 Is Touring to Celebrate Chuck’s 15th Anniversary, Support New Album Order In Decline
Sum 41 are heading out on tour this fall in support of their recent album, Order In Decline, and to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their third album, Chuck.
“We are so excited to be hitting the road throughout North America for the Order In Decline World Tour,” frontman Deryck Whibley said in a statement. “We’ll be combining two of our heaviest albums, as well as fan favorites from throughout our career into one behemoth sized set each night. We couldn’t let this monumental anniversary pass us by and we are so ready to bring two full albums (and then some) worth of music to fans across the United States.”
The band will also be doing some good when they hit the road. Sum 41 announced that $1 of every concert ticket sold will benefit War Child, a non-profit organization helps kids in war-impacted areas get educations, and offers support to young families to help them get back on their feet and regain a sense of security. The group also offers legal counsel to girls and women who have survived rape, abuse, neglect, and forced marriages.
Find the full list of upcoming Sum 41 shows below, and grab a ticket here.
Sum 41:
09/29 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
10/01 McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre*
10/02 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*
10/04 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/05 Minneapolis, MN – Menace in Minneapolis at Skyway Theatre^
10/06 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
10/08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/09 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
10/11 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10/12 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre
10/13 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
10/16 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
10/17 Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
10/18 San Diego, CA – Soma
10/20 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
10/22 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live
10/23 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
10/24 Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland
10/26 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/27 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/28 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
10/29 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/31 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
11/02 Edmonton, Canada – The 27th Annual Halloween Howler.#
* Of Mice & Men replaces The Amity Affliction
# Support from The Lazys and Kane Incognito
^ Festival with The Amity Affliction, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and more
12/14 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
12/15 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre AC
12/17 Nashville, TN – Cowan
12/18 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
12/20 Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde
12/21 Grand Rapids, MI – Monroe Live
Sum 41 with The Offspring and Dinosaur Pile-Up:
11/12 Halifax, Canada – Scotiabank Centre
11/13 Moncton, Canada – Avenir Centre
11/15 St Catharines, Canada – Meridian Centre
11/16 Sudbury, Canada – Sudbury Arena
11/17 Laval, QC – Place Bell
11/19 Sault Ste Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens
11/21 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
11/22 Moose Jaw, SK – Mosaic Place
11/23 Estevan, SK – Affinity place
11/25 Medicine Hat, AB – Canalta Centre
11/26 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
11/27 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place
11/29 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
11/30 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
December 02 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre