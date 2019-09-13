Aging rapper Ice-T has released music video for his recent single “Too Old For The Dumb Shit.” It’s the second entry in a planned trilogy that began with the “Feds In My Rearview” video back in July. The new tracks are his first in over a decade.

Narratively, the new video for “Too Old For The Dumb Shit” is the trilogy’s first act. “I said, you – know what – I’ve been in film. What if I made a trilogy where the videos were as important as the song and do one, two, three songs that tell like a story of this criminal that’s going through these different things,” quipped Ice-T. “So the ‘Feds’ trilogy is three songs, I did it out of order like George Lucas. I’m releasing ‘Too Old For The Dumb Shit’ which is actually Part 1 in the series”

