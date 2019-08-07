New Music \
Battles Announce New Album Juice B Crypts, Release “Titanium 2 Step”
Art-rock mavens Battles have announced their fourth full-length Juice B Crypts. The new record is expected to arrive on October 18 via Warp Records. It features production from Chris Tabron and appearances by Shabazz Palaces, tUnE-yArDs, Yes singer Jon Anderson, and more.
Battles’ Ian Williams described the new project in a statement:
“It’s about chord progressions, resolutions, returning home. Take that and throw it into a blender of modern electronic tools like glitching devices, or use melodic lines and take them and regurgitate them and pulverise the traditional stuff but at the same time try and retain harmonic relationships while completely smashing them up.”
Along with the album announcement, Battles have shared the first single, “Titanium 2 Step,” which features Sal Principato of legendary ’80s New York band Liquid Liquid. Battles has also released a string of European and North American tour dates that are set to begin next week and run into mid-December. Check out the tour dates and listen to “Titanium 2 Step” below.
BATTLES UPCOMING TOUR DATES
August 14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
August 16 – Compton Martin, UK – ArcTanGent Festival
August 17 – Taranto, IT – Cinzella Festival
October 23 – Berlin, DE – SchwuZ
October 24 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory
October 25 – London, UK – EartH (Hackney Arts Centre)
October 28 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Gorilla
October 30 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
October 31 – Borgerhout, BE – TRIX
November 1 – Turin, IT – Club To Club Festival 2019
December 1 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
December 2 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne
December 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
December 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
December 7 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
December 8 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
December 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg
December 11 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall