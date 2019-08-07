Art-rock mavens Battles have announced their fourth full-length Juice B Crypts. The new record is expected to arrive on October 18 via Warp Records. It features production from Chris Tabron and appearances by Shabazz Palaces, tUnE-yArDs, Yes singer Jon Anderson, and more.

Battles’ Ian Williams described the new project in a statement:

“It’s about chord progressions, resolutions, returning home. Take that and throw it into a blender of modern electronic tools like glitching devices, or use melodic lines and take them and regurgitate them and pulverise the traditional stuff but at the same time try and retain harmonic relationships while completely smashing them up.”

Along with the album announcement, Battles have shared the first single, “Titanium 2 Step,” which features Sal Principato of legendary ’80s New York band Liquid Liquid. Battles has also released a string of European and North American tour dates that are set to begin next week and run into mid-December. Check out the tour dates and listen to “Titanium 2 Step” below.

BATTLES UPCOMING TOUR DATES

August 14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

August 16 – Compton Martin, UK – ArcTanGent Festival

August 17 – Taranto, IT – Cinzella Festival

October 23 – Berlin, DE – SchwuZ

October 24 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

October 25 – London, UK – EartH (Hackney Arts Centre)

October 28 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Gorilla

October 30 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)

October 31 – Borgerhout, BE – TRIX

November 1 – Turin, IT – Club To Club Festival 2019

December 1 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

December 2 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne

December 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

December 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

December 7 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

December 8 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

December 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg

December 11 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall