Kelly Clarkson Encourages Taylor Swift to Re-Record Songs Following Scooter Braun Conflict

Kelly Clarkson is the latest musician to weigh in on the Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun situation with some advice on Saturday night (July 13).

Two weeks after Swift reacted to her “worst case scenario” of Braun agreeing to acquire Big Machine Label Group (and thus, Swift’s catalog), Clarkson took to Twitter to offer a suggestion to Swift that would allow her to “prove a point” in the wake of the development. Swift has voiced her dismay over Braun taking control of her masters in the new deal, and Clarkson addressed that by pushing her to re-record her previous work.

“U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on,” she tweeted, and went on to encourage her to put a fresh spin on the material with “brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions.” She added that she’d “buy all of the new versions just to prove a point” herself.

Clearly, the “Miss Independent” singer joins Brendon Urie, Lily Allen, Halsey, Todrick Hall and more on Team Taylor when it comes to this particular conflict.

Read Clarkson’s tweet in full below.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

