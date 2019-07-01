Halsey, Iggy Azalea, and More Support Taylor Swift in Her Scooter Braun Feud

After news broke on Sunday, June 30, that music manager Scooter Braun had acquired Big Machine Label Group for a reported $300 million, giving him the rights to Taylor Swift’s 2006-2017 masters, the singer shared her dismay over the situation on Tumblr. Swift called it her “worst case scenario” and talked of “the incessant, manipulative bullying” she’s allegedly dealt with at the hands of Braun.

Since then, a number of musicians and notable figures have come out in support of the artist, including Halsey, who tweeted, “She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart.”

Iggy Azalea added: “Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work.”

UPDATE: More people have weighed in to support Swift, including Cher, Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, Haim, and Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez.

See who’s Team Taylor:

Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work. These deals take months to negotiate in long form. https://t.co/Ra7NdxzcOM — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

And this is why I’m so happy to own my master for this new album, they really do ppl crazy dirty on ownership of their intellectual property in the biz. https://t.co/RtyN37yEvQ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

Sky Ferreira giving her experience of the toxicity in the music industry alight of the Taylor Swift situation on Instagram pic.twitter.com/VTctGdOHHn — Sky Ferreira Updates (@SkyFUpdates) June 30, 2019

I feel terrible for Taylor. This is the record business at it’s most ruthless and shady. She is genuinely one of the nicest people ever and does not deserve this. She should own her work. These people are soulless.https://t.co/RoHkFumLFA — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) June 30, 2019

For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago…I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019

I truly hope justice is served and that my friend’s music will fall into the hands of a better human. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019

Unfortunately Can Relate 2 Having Millions Stolen,A FEW TIMES.Some Close,Some Very Close,Some Supposed 2 Protect Me..

PULL UP UR BIG-GIRL

G-STRING,

PULL ON UR RHINESTONE COMBAT BOOTS,KICK

SOME ASS,

&REMEMBER

“YOU ARE A RICH MAN” — Cher (@cher) July 1, 2019