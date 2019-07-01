News \

Halsey, Iggy Azalea, and More Support Taylor Swift in Her Scooter Braun Feud

CREDIT: Theo Wargo (left), Jean Baptiste Lacroix (right) - Getty Images

After news broke on Sunday, June 30, that music manager Scooter Braun had acquired Big Machine Label Group for a reported $300 million, giving him the rights to Taylor Swift’s 2006-2017 masters, the singer shared her dismay over the situation on Tumblr. Swift called it her “worst case scenario” and talked of “the incessant, manipulative bullying” she’s allegedly dealt with at the hands of Braun.

Since then, a number of musicians and notable figures have come out in support of the artist, including Halsey, who tweeted, “She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart.”

Iggy Azalea added: “Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work.”

UPDATE: More people have weighed in to support Swift, including Cher, Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, Haim, and Mandy Teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez.

See who’s Team Taylor:

“Scooter Braun shit, what a piece of shit.” @brendonurie after reading @taylorswift’s statement.

SPIN Staff
