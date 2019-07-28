dolly-parton-performs-with-brandi-carlile-and-the-highwomen-at-newport-folk-fest-watch

The Newport Folk Festival is taking place this weekend in Newport, Rhode Island, with performances from Jeff Tweedy, Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers, Lucy Dacus, Phosphorescent, and more across its three-day celebration. After country supergroup the Highwomen shook things up with a standout performance Friday night, the festival continued with another exclusive performance on Saturday.

Listed only as “♀♀♀♀: The Collaboration” on the lineup, the set turned out to be an even bigger supergroup of artists hand-picked by Brandi Carlile. In addition to including Highwomen members Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby, the group also featured Sheryl Crow, Maggie Rogers, Lucy Dacus, and Dolly Parton.

Together, the group performed a medley of Parton songs including “Jolene,” “Just Because I’m a Woman,” and “Eagle When She Flies.” Parton also performed “I Will Always Love You” as a duet with Carlile. Later, the entire group joined back in for a massive rendition of Parton’s hit “9 to 5.” Watch clips of the performance below.