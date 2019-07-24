DJ Shadow has returned with a new single called “Rocket Fuel,” which features De La Soul. According to a press release, the song is the first release from a DJ Shadow full length due sometime this year. This is the first new studio music that the producer and DJ has released since his 2017 EP The Mountain Has Fallen, which was the appropriately titled sequel to his 2016 full-length The Mountain Will Fall. “Rocket Fuel” will also be included on an upcoming playlist for the Madden NFL 20 video game.

DJ Shadow shared a statement about his new music:

It’s been awhile since my last album The Mountain Will Fall, and the corresponding tour…and since the tour ended, I’ve been mostly silent. This is because I’ve been focused and working on a ton of music. I usually try to avoid hyperbole, and I’m not super-comfortable hyping up my own stuff, but things are about to get pretty exciting. My heroes De La Soul were kind enough to join me on the debut single, “Rocket Fuel,” and the collab encapsulates so much of what I love about hip-hop…energy, beats, and fun.

DJ Shadow released the live album Live in Manchester: The Mountain Has Fallen Tour last year. DJ Shadow has previously collaborated with De La Soul’s Posdnuos and sampled the group in his music. Listen to “Rocket Fuel” below.