Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott Are Headlining New Day N Vegas Festival

A new hip-hop-centric festival called Day N Vegas, produced by Goldenvoice, is going down Nov. 1–3 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The inaugural lineup features J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar, with each headlining one day.

They’ll be joined some of rap’s biggest names, including Migos; 21 Savage; Tyler, the Creator; Lil Uzi Vert; and Juice Wrld. Five other Top Dawg Entertainment artists (but not SZA) will perform on Kendrick’s day, and the rest of the lineup is pretty deep. Non-rap acts who snuck onto the bill include Miguel, Summer Walker, and Kali Uchis.

Whether this is worth a three-day pass—starting at $299 plus fees—is for you to decide. Tickets for the festival go on presale Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. PT for those who pre-register. Everyone else can buy them Friday, June 28, at 12 p.m. PT. You can view the full lineup below.