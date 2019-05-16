Soundgarden, along with the Chris Cornell estate and the live music series Artists Den, have announced a forthcoming live concert film and album titled Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den.

The film’s source material is footage from Soundgarden’s 2013 Artists Den taping that concluded during the band’s tour for their final album King Animal. The performance, which took place at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, spanned two and a half hours and features a career-spanning setlist including hits and rarities the band had previously never performed live.

“We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal,” guitar player Kim Thayil said in a statement. “And to celebrate with each other and our fans.”

The concert film and album is out July 26 and can be purchased in several formats, including a limited edition Super Deluxe box set that features the 29-song performance on Blu-Ray, 30 minutes of interview footage with the band, four LPs, two CDs, a photo book, among other memorabilia. The digital film and album will be available for pre-order on May 31 and can be purchased here.

“This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night,” Vicky Cornell, Chris’s widow, said in a statement. “The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

The Artists Den will be screening the concert film during several “immersive events” held in Los Angeles, New York, along with a more traditional screening in Seattle. For the New York and Los Angeles events, the press release promises a “360 degree real time mix synced to on-screen footage and further complemented by a stunning light show” resulting in “a truly unique experience, for one night only in each city.” The dates are listed below and tickets go on sale Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. EST.

June 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern (Immersive Event)

June 18 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel (Immersive Event)

June 23 Seattle, WA The Showbox (Screening Only)

Check out the trailer for Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den below: