Watch Shawn Mendes Perform “If I Can’t Have You” and “In My Blood” on SNL
Shawn Mendes brought the heat—and his sensual new single—to Saturday Night Live for his latest turn on the Studio 8H stage.
On Saturday night (May 4) Mendes, in a slightly-unbuttoned black satin shirt, delivered an adrenaline-pumping performance of “If I Can’t Have You,” his first taste of new music since the drop of his 2018’s self-titled LP. “If I Can’t Have You” is dripping with flirtatious vibes straight off a ’90s dance floor, and Mendes was beaming as he belted his way through every sky-high note in the track.
He followed that up with a serious tonal shift with “In My Blood,” which had him starting out playing solo at the piano before grabbing his guitar for a dramatic finish that felt like the grand finale for a stadium show. This was a similar (and effective!) approach to Mendes’ last appearance on SNL, when he paired a piano-driven “Mercy” with the upbeat “Treat You Better” for his debut on the show in 2016.
Watch Mendes perform “If I Can’t Have You” and “In My Blood” below.
This article originally appeared on Billboard.