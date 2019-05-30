Watch Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Kick the Phone Out of A Fan’s Hand Mid-Song

Getting an audience to be fully present and engaged at a concert is exceedingly difficult in the age of Instagram and compulsive photo documentation. Bob Dylan upholds a strict “no photos” policy at his shows. But other musicians take more dramatic measures to combat a sea of screens.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor smacked a cell phone out of a distracted fan’s hands, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde cursed out her camera-happy concertgoers. Neko Case fought her smartphone-toting fans. Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme kicked a female photographer in the face. Ryan Adams berated someone after her camera flash triggered his Ménière’s episode. Offset knocked a phone out of a kid’s hand.

Now, we can add Judas Priest’s Rob Halford to the list. Halford recently kicked the phone out of a fan’s hand mid-song at Judas Priest’s Rosemont, Illinois show. It happened six songs into their set while the band was playing “Judas Rising.” Watch below. It’s a pretty impressive kick!