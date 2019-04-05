This Is Probably the New Song Grimes Hid on SoundCloud

In an Instagram post yesterday promoting her new Cultured cover story — the one where she says her 2015 masterpiece Art Angels is a “piece of crap” — Grimes teased, “I hid an ambient psychedelic song somewhere on SoundCloud I doubt u can find it but if u can I dunno, there it tis.” Well, someone found what appears to be it!

Users on r/Grimes were able to track down the song, which is called “принцесса” — Russian for “princess.” It’s posted under the username Dark, located in Death Star, Antarctica, and was uploaded six days ago. Notably, another Grimes Instagram post from around the same time is captioned “принцесса.”

Here’s the tune:

Presumably “принцесса” is not on Grimes’ upcoming album Miss_Anthropocene, though who even knows; accorded to the Cultured piece, the album is stitched together from three separate albums and is still in flux.

Also in yesterday’s Instagram post, Grimes commented on the Cultured cover’s headline, “The Artist Formerly Known As Grimes.” “BTW I AM STILL KNOWN AS GRIMES,” she wrote. In a comment replying to a fan, she elaborated, “i dunno. My press is always insane because I get anxious and say a bunch of stupid stuff so I probably said Grimes is dead or something.”

In the Wall Street Journal feature that preceded this Cultured piece, what she actually said was, “I think I’ll kill ‘Grimes’ soon. It will be a public execution followed by — by something else. I shouldn’t say yet.” So technically she didn’t say she’d left the Grimes name behind yet, only that she planned to do so soon. Only her birth name, Claire Boucher, was dubbed “done and dead.” In the Cultured piece, she explains that she legally changed her name to c because Claire was “plaguing” her. Who knows what else she said that didn’t make it into the story, but there’s no mention of discarding the Grimes name, so let’s give ccredit where credit is due: She is, in fact, still known as Grimes.

Miss_Anthropocene is out this year on 4AD.

A version of this article originally appeared on Stereogum.