Grimes Calls Art Angels a “Piece of Crap” and “a Stain on My Life”

Grimes has given another interview about her upcoming new album, Miss_Anthropocene. In this one, which was done with Cultured magazine, she has some harsh words for her last album, Art Angels. “The last album was a piece of crap,” she said. “I feel like people really misread it and it feels like a stain on my life.”

Claire “c” Boucher went on to say that she regretted the framing of the album as a pop record, likening it more to a genre exercise. “I just wish I could make music in a vacuum.” Boucher said. “It’s good to make people mad actually, I retract my statement. If you can make people mad without actually hurting anyone, that’s probably a good thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she shaded in more detail about her new environmentally-focused album: “It’s sort of about this demon of the end of the world, this character that’s like the Voldemort of climate change. She’s relishing the end of the world, and it’s an album about how great fucking climate change is.”

She talks about a few specific songs again, too, including “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth,” which this time she says is about “specifically how when a dude comes inside you, you become in their thrall — how it’s an attack on your feminist freedom.” On that note, she continues, referring to her relationship with Elon Musk:

It’s sad how love can be this beautiful thing, but then love is the thing that’s fucking up my career. The biggest change for me this year is losing my hardcore masculinity. I used to just be free—free of all this bullshit that it seemed like all the other girls were going through, and now I feel like I’m not.

A couple other songs are mentioned: A newer one called “Shall I Compare Thee” that Grimes wrote shortly before the interview took place, and another one called “My Name Is Dark,” which Grimes has teased before but still hasn’t been released.

Check out the full interview here.

A version of this post originally appeared on Stereogum.