Roy Orbison’s and Buddy Holly’s Holograms Announce Joint Tour

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly are going on tour together. Not them, of course, because they have both been dead for many decades, but their holograms, because it’s 2019 and the music industry has figured out how you can still tour even after you’re dead. Exciting times!

The two holograms will share a stage on what’s being called the Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour, which (per Rolling Stone) will run through North America and Europe at the same time because none of these people are real. It will, however, feature a real-life band with backing vocalists.

Roy Orbison Jr. had this to say in a press statement about the connection between the two musicians:

My father’s music meant the world to not just us Orbison’s but to millions of fans worldwide. Being able to reopen his legendary songbook and again hear his voice bounce off great concert hall walls is both a transcendent and cathartic experience. Dad jammed with Buddy in Lubbock Texas and helped change music history by turning Buddy on to Norman Petty Studios; Buddy later returned the favor by recording two of Dad’s songs on his first Cricket’s album. How beyond cool and special that these two great friends, now get to tour the world together.

Holly’s wife Maria Elena said:

Buddy and Roy were Texans who shared a mutual respect and admiration for each other’s creative musical genius and brilliant songwriting abilities. I am proud to work with a company like BASE Hologram. Their long-time fans and a new generation of fans will now have the opportunity to see these great legends perform together in a unique setting, showcasing two of the finest, most influential, and beloved artists in music history.

Orbison’s hologram made its live debut last year on a tour, while Holly’s has been in the works for a while.

The tour will take place in October, and tickets go on sale later this month. More information is available here.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.