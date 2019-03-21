Calexico and Iron & Wine have reunited again for a new collaborative full-length album to be released this summer. The forthcoming project Years to Burn is expected to arrive on June 14 via Sub Pop. Calexico and Iron & Wine last teamed up in 2005 for their In The Reins EP.

“This project had to find the right time,” Calexico’s Joey Burns said in a statement. “We’re all different people than we were in 2004, and music helps to bridge some of the gaps. For all the things going on in our world and in each of our lives, this connection, this friendship, this love that we have—this album is a vehicle for that bond. It’s a chance to see where we’re at, take stock and be there for our friends.”

Along with the album’s announcement, the duo have released a new single from the project titled “Father Mountain.” Calexico and Iron & Wine also plan to tour the world this summer. Tickets are currently available on the Iron & Wine website. Listen to “Father Mountain” and check out the tracklist below.

1. What Heaven’s Left

2. Midnight Sun

3. Father Mountain

4. Outside El Paso

5. Follow The Water

6. The Bitter Suite (Pájaro / Evil Eye / Tennessee Train)

7. Years To Burn

8. In Your Own Time