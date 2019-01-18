A four-part docuseries on the Wu-Tang Clan, directed by Mass Appeal’s Sacha Jenkins, is coming to Showtime later this spring. Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men features interviews with the group’s nine remaining members, along with newly unearthed archival footage. Jenkins, who previously directed Fresh Dressed, Word Is Bond, and Burn Motherfucker, Burn!, will premiere the first two episodes of the new series at the Sundance Film Festival on January 28.

“The series follows the founding members–RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Ghostface, Method Man, Masta Killa and Cappadonna–many of whom were childhood friends in the hardscrabble world of ’70s and ’80s Staten Island and Brooklyn,” said Showtime of the project. “Their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to overcome the poverty, violence and oppression of their neighborhoods. But it was music and their shared lyrical genius that allowed them to form the most recognized musical movement in the world, all while walking the treacherous tightrope that links business with brotherhood.”

The news of Showtime’s acquisition of the docuseries follows Hulu’s announcement of the 10-episode scripted project, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. This past November, the Wu-Tang Clan released a new documentary titled For the Children: 25 Years of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The Wu-Tang Clan will be kicking off a U.K. tour with Public Enemy and De La Soul this May.