NPR is streaming Toro y Moi’s new album Outer Peace ahead of the LP’s official release on January 18. The 10-track project features Awful Records singer ABRA, Brooklyn trio Wet, and Philadelphia producer Instupendo alongside Chaz Bundick’s multi-instrumentation and vocals.

The album stays faithful to the low-key funk pop of Bundick’s lead singles “Freelance” and “Ordinary Pleasure,” with occasional detours into austere autotuned R&B. The artist told NPR he drew inspiration for the album from Daft Punk and Wally Badarou.

Outer Peace is Bundick’s first project since Toro y Rome Vol. 1, his joint EP with Rome Fortune released last July. His latest Toro y Moi full-length Boo Boo dropped in 2017. Bundick is touring the new record starting January 14 in Oakland; tickets for selects dates are still available on Toro’s website.

Listen to Outer Peace now over at NPR dot org.