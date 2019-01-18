Thom Yorke continues to try his hand at new things. Following his film score for Suspiria, Yorke has announced that he’s written his first classical composition, “Don’t Fear The Light.” It was written for French piano duo Katia & Marielle Labeque, who Yorke plans to join in April for premiere performances at the Philharmonie de Paris, Auditorium de Lyon, Barbican Centre of London, and Elb Philharmonie in Hamburg. The National’s Bryce Dessner will also tag along for the performances to play guitar in the composition.

The new endeavor follows Yorke’s original score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, unreleased music from which will be included on the forthcoming Suspiria Unreleased Material EP. Meanwhile, Radiohead was recently inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, though Yorke said he has no intention of attending the ceremony. Check out Thom Yorke’s full announcement below.