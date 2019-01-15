Strand of Oaks has announced a new full-length album, Eraserland, out March 22 on Dead Oceans. It’s the sixth studio album for Timothy Showalter, and the first taste of new music since 2017’s Hard Love. The new record features backing instrumentation from My Morning Jacket members Carl Broemel, Bo Koster, Patrick Hallahan and Tom Blankenship. Jason Isbell is also featured in some capacity.

Today, Showalter has released the album’s first single, titled “Weird Ways,” along with an intimate accompanying visual. Strand of Oaks will also be touring in support of the new record, with a string of dates just announced for North America and Europe. Read our 2017 profile on Showalter here; the video for “Weird Ways” and the full list of tour dates are below.

Strand of Oaks 2019 Tour:

4/10 – FM Kirby Center – Wilkes-Barre, PA

4/11 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, D.C.

4/12 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

4/13 – The Earl – Atlanta, GA

4/14 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

4/16 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

4/17 – Three Links – Dallas, TX

4/19 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

4/20 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

4/22 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

4/23 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

4/25 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

4/26 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

4/27 – Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

4/28 – The Bartlett – Spokane, WA

5/1 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

5/2 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

5/3 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

5/4 – The Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

5/6 – Beachland Tavern – Cleveland, OH

5/7 – Club Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA

5/8 – Sinclair – Boston, MA

5/9 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

5/10 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

5/24 – Privatclub – Berlin, GERMANY

5/25 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, AMSTERDAM

5/26 – TRIX – Antwerp, BELGIUM

5/27 – Omeara – London, UK