Sharon Van Etten has released her much-anticipated new album Remind Me Tomorrow via Jagjaguwar. It’s Van Etten’s first full-length since 2014’s Are We There. The project features lead singles “Comeback Kid,” “Jupiter 4,” and “Seventeen,” plus contributions from Heather Woods Broderick, Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart, and film composer Brian Reitzell. John Congleton executive produced.

Remind Me Tomorrow, if the name wasn’t clear, follows a busy several years for Van Etten, who in the time since her last LP launched an acting career in the Netflix series The OA, took on film score work, returned to school for a psychology degree, and gave birth to her first child. She has cited Suicide, Portishead, and Nick Cave’s Skeleton Tree as influences on the new work, and told The New York Times that the writing process drew her toward “driven synths,” and “syncopated beats” in lieu of her traditional acoustic sensibilities.

Van Etten launches a world tour behind the new album on February 6 in Washington, D.C.; view the full schedule here. Listen to Remind Me Tomorrow below.