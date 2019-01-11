Radiohead has released their excellent A Moon Shaped Pool B-side “Ill Wind” digitally for the first time. The song was released as a CD single with “Spectre,” the band’s rejected Bond song, with the vinyl release of the 2016 album. If you have not heard the song, it is not a cover of the Harold-Arlen-penned jazz standard of the same name, but Phil Selway’s subtle backbeat does have a bit of a swinging quality.

The band was announced as one of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2019 class in the middle of last month. Noted Paddington Bear fan Thom Yorke told Variety in a new interview that he would not be attending the ceremony due to a conflict, and noted that the members of the band “don’t really understand [the Rock Hall] as English people.” Yorke was recently shortlisted in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars for his original song “Suspirium” from Suspiria, and announced yesterday that he will be releasing out “limited edition unreleased material” not included on the film’s soundtrack album on vinyl.

Hear “Ill Wind” below.