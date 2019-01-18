A former manager of R. Kelly’s, Henry James Mason, has surrendered to law enforcement in Georgia on terroristic threats and acts charges, The Blast and Atlanta’s WSB-TV report. The Henry County Sheriff Department shared a post about their search for Mason last week, though the initial warrant was issued last year. Mason has since been released on $100,000 bond.

The father of Joycelyn Savage, a woman who is living with R. Kelly and reportedly not in contact with her family, accused Mason of calling him and threatening: “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to fucking kill you.” The incident allegedly occurred in May of 2018. Savage’s family approved Mason’s release on bail, with the condition that a restraining order be issued against him from their protection. Mason had previously announced that he would be turning himself in on Wednesday.

Timothy Savage was also allegedly threatened by R. Kelly’s current manager, Don Russell, earlier this month. Russell accused Savage of lying about his daughter’s living conditions with R. Kelly during his appearance in the recent Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. Savage claimed the threat came on the morning before the series’ premiere.

