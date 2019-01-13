Maximum Rocknroll Ends Print Publication

Maximum Rocknroll, the long-running San Francisco-based fanzine, has announced that it’s discontinuing its print publication later this year. Started as a radio show in 1977 before launching the punk zine in 1982, the group published over 400 print issues and hosted over 1600 radio episodes. The magazine will publish three more print issues in its current format before shifting to a new online format for record reviews paired with its ongoing weekly radio show.

“We are still the place to turn to if you care about Swedish girl bands or Brazilian thrash or Italian anarchist publications or Filipino teenagers making anti-state pogo punk, if you are interested in media made by punks for punks, if you still believe in the power and potential of autonomously produced and underground culture,” the magazine shared on their website. “We certainly still do, and look forward to the surprises, challenges, and joys that this next chapter will bring. Long live Maximum Rocknroll.”

This isn’t the only recent move from the magazine. In 2016, the group launched a campaign to move its comprehensive archive to an online database. The following year, longtime writer and organizer Grace Ambrose published an essay about the magazine’s legacy titled “Investing in the Underground,” where she called it the “first widely-distributed publication to conceive of punk as a global, not solely western phenomena” and “a consistent and vociferous opponent to corporate involvement in independent music.” Their latest statement notes that a meeting about the future of the publication is scheduled for January 20.