Maggie Rogers’ debut studio album Heard It in a Past Life has arrived, and is now available on all streaming platforms. The 24-year old singer-songwriter first came to prominence when she played an original song for Pharrell during a class at New York University back in 2016. She would go on to release her Now That Light is Fading EP the next year and is now ready to make her first big statement with this new album, which is being released through Capitol Records.

The folk-pop singer is currently on tour until April, traveling around North America and Europe. Heard It in a Past Life features the previously released single “Light On,” as well as “Fallingwater,” which Rogers premiered on her debut as a performer on Saturday Night Live back in November. The album also has a few of her earlier songs such as “Alaska” and “On and Off.”

Listen to Heard It In A Past Life in full below.