Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus is in a festive holiday spirit, as evidenced with her forthcoming project 2019. The new album will feature covers and original songs based on different holidays that Dacus recorded over a two year period. Today, she released her Valentine’s Day track, a cover of Édith Piaf’s classic “La Vie En Rose,” sung in both English and French.

“From the first time I heard it, I thought ‘La Vie En Rose’ was a perfect song. Hearing it, I knew that, one day, I would fall in love,” Lucy Dacus said in a statement. “I want someone to listen to this while running at top speed to the doorstep of the person they adore, ready to profess their deep, undying love. (PS, there’s a longer story about singing this song as a duet with my middle school janitor, but it is not concise).”

Along with a Valentine’s Day track, 2019 will also feature songs for Mother’s Day, Independence Day, Halloween, Christmas, New Year’s, and “Springsteen’s Birthday.” The holiday-themed album will be out later this year. In the meantime Dacus is headed on the road for a North American and European tour starting February 1. Listen to “La Vie En Rose” and check out her tour schedule below.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

2/1 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall *

2/2 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour House *

2/4 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

2/5 – Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s *

2/7 – Dallas, TX – Ruins *

2/8 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs *

2/9 – Austin, TX – Barracuda *

2/11 – Norman, OK – Opolis *

2/12 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck *

2/13 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall *

2/14 – Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charlie’s *

2/15 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

3/7 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Stopover Festival

3/8 – Knoxville, TN – Barley’s Tap Room &

3/9 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East &

3/11 – Columbus, OH – The Basement &

3/12 – Buffalo, NY – Ninth Ward &

3/14 – Ithaca, NY – The Haunt &

3/15 – Woodstock, NY – Colony &

3/16 – Northampton, MA – Pearl Street Club &

3/17 – Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery &

3/19 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre &

3/20 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall &

3/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer &

3/22 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat &

3/27 – Sydney, AUS – Oxford Art Factory

3/28 – Brisbane, AUS – Black Bear Lodge

3/29 – Melbourne, AUS – Northcote Social Club

3/30 – Bambra, AUS – By The Meadow Festival

5/5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

5/31 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Festival

6/1 – Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret Festival

6/8 – Porto, PT – NOS Primavera Sound

7/4 – Roskilde, DE – Roskilde Festival

* denotes w/ Illuminati Hotties

^ denotes w/ Sharon Van Etten

& denotes w/ Mal Blum, Fenne Lily