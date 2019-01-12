Lil Uzi Vert Says He’s Quitting Music

Lil Uzi Vert says that he’s quitting music. Variety reports that the rapper made the announcement in a post on his Instagram Story last night. “I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports but I’m done with music I deleted everything I wanna be normal,” he wrote. “I wanna wake up in 2013. You are free.”

Lil Uzi Vert was expected to release his second studio album, Eternal Atake, sometime this year, and he shared the single “New Patek” back in September. I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out if he’s serious or not.

YALL WTF MY BABY UZI IS REALLY DONE IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/bMunTVLsTx — Amba☃️ (@thatsoamber94) January 12, 2019

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.