Back in September, Lana Del Rey announced that her next album would be called something beyond the furthest reaches of conceivable Lana Del Rey parody: Norman Fucking Rockwell. In an Instagram Live broadcast on December 30, the singer and songwriter confirmed that the new album is “completely finished,” and in a post last night, confirmed that the LP’s next single will be out on January 9. Del Rey also shared a snippet of the song, which she claims is called “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have- But I Have It.”

In the post, Del Rey also announced that she would be canceling some upcoming shows, and claimed that she recently “finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later.” She teased the book this past September, and at that time claimed that the working title was Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

Other than her epic “Venice Bitch,” Norman Fucking Rockwell is likely to include the previously released “Mariners Apartment Complex,” as well as several songs she has teased on social media (“Sylvia Plath”) and debuted live (“How to Disappear”). The album was produced by Jack Antonoff, and Del Rey debuted two new songs with the producer, songwriter, and Bleachers leader at his Ally Coalition Talent Show last month. Notably, Del Rey posted a seasonal Norman Rockwell painting to Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Listen to Del Rey’s newest song snippet below.