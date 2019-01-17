Last May, the LSD supergroup consisting of Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo released their debut single, “Genius.” Now, the three artists have remixed the track with a guest verse from Lil Wayne. The new remix comes with a new animated music video, where Wayne plays a pink mouse giving a “Dred” talk. His delivery is faster than usual, and the bars are more slippery. “It gets sexual, women lemon complexion, quick connections, then ejections, my love is so ambidextrous,” he raps. The Wayne-mouse also smokes weed and conjures magical objects via slight of hand. Diplo is a disembodied head, Sia is a sad clown, and Labrinth is a sort of Blue Meanie with elf ears.

After years of delays, Wayne finally released Tha Carter V last year. Since then, he’s made the rounds on late night talk shows and embarked on a short tour in support of the record. He also cosplayed the Hamburgler during a guest spot in Imagine Dragons’ College Football Playoff halftime show. Diplo never stops putting out music, but as one half of Silk City, he produced one of our top 101 songs of 2018. Sia hasn’t released much solo material since her 2017 Christmas album, but was featured on last year’s soundtracks for Fifty Shades Freed and A Wrinkle In Time. Watch the psychedelic video for the “Genius” remix below.