Archy Marshall, otherwise known as King Krule, continues to release videos from his 2017 album The OOZ. The most recent is an animated visual for the soft and jazzy “Logos.” The video was directed by King Krule and his brother Jack Marshall.

The video is the fifth from The OOZ, following “Biscuit Town,” “Dum Surfer,” “Half Man Half Shark,” and “Czech One.” Watch the video for “Logos” below.