Nonesuch Records released an expanded vinyl reissue of Jonny Greenwood’s celebrated score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 film There Will Be Blood today, and it includes two bonus tracks not included on the original soundtrack album. The first of these is the tone-cluster-filled, dissonant string orchestra piece “Proven Lands (Intro)” and the similarly cacophonous “De-Tuned Quartet,” which closes the album.

Greenwood provided the score for Lynne Ramsey’s Taxi Driver homage-of-sorts You Were Never Really Here, starring Joaquin Phoenix, last year. Previously, Greenwood scored Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, which was nominated for an Oscar and released as a soundtrack album in early 2018. Today, Greenwood’s Radiohead bandmate and newfound movie composer Thom Yorke announced a new classical work of his own, scored for two pianos. Listen to Greenwood’s newly-released There Will Be Blood pieces below.