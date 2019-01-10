Jeff Tweedy Performs "I Know What It's Like" on Kimmel

Jeff Tweedy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night to perform the breezy “I Know What It’s Like” off his solo album WARM. The Wilco frontman wasn’t the only Tweedy to grace the stage as his son Spencer was on drums and his other son Sam handled backing vocals. Blake Mills and James Elkington were on guitars and Liam Finn played bass.

Tweedy just finished a string of solo dates in Los Angeles and is gearing up to start his extensive spring tour at the end of February. Then in June, Tweedy links back up with Wilco for a handful of festival dates in Europe along with an appearance at the Solid Sound Festival.

Tweedy’s solo album follows the November release of his memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc. where the singer-songwriter candidly discusses topics like his painkiller addiction and history of migraines and panic attacks.