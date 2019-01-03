Some of the mystery surrounding James Blake’s next album may already be clearing up, thanks to a slip-up on French Amazon. A thread on the subreddit r/indieheads points to a (still live) link on amazon.fr, with a detailed listing for James Blake’s new album. It’s unclear when Blake was planning to formally announce the record, but it appears Amazon has spoiled the surprise (it’s not the first time they’ve accidentally listed a product before its time).

Per that French Amazon page, Blake’s new album is titled Assume Form, and will arrive January 25 on Polydor. The page also lists titles for the album’s 12 tracks, only one of which (“Don’t Miss It”) was previously released as a single. “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” which Blake released as a one-off just over a year ago, is absent from the tracklist. Reddit user Canadian_Psych0 points out, “That Amazon page says that Travis Scott, Rosalía, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumney, and André 3000 are all on the album in some capacity.” There’s no mention of those artists on the current version of the page, which seems to suggest it’s been modified in the time since it first went live. Blake previewed a new collaboration with André 3000 last month, stirring up rumors that the two were working on new music in-studio. And Blake’s recently announced 2019 tour (running from mid-February to mid-March) seems to support a late January album release date. Find the tracklist for Assume Form below.

Assume Form

1. “Assume Form”

2. “Mile High”

3. “Tell Them”

4. “Into The Red”

5. “Barefoot In The Park”

6. “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow”

7. “Are You In Love?”

8. “Where’s The Catch?”

9. “I’ll Come Too”

10. “Power On”

11. “Don’t Miss It”

12. “Lullaby For My Insomniac”