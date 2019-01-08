Iceage Announce Spring North American Tour

Danish post-punks Iceage have announced a slate of spring tour dates in the United States and Canada fresh off their booking at Coachella. The band will hit 15 cities after performing for the shrooming teens in Indio, Calif., wrapping May 7 in Chicago. British band Shame will open select nights on the tour’s first week, while Egypt-based producer Nadah El Shazly will accompany the tour’s final seven shows.

The run is Iceage’s first since their co-headlining tour last year with the Black Lips. The band released its excellent fourth album Beyondless last May; read Spin’s review here. Iceage followed the project with two one-off singles in November, “Balm of Gilead” and “Broken Hours.” Also catch the band shooting the shit with Spin about Lou Reed, Body/Head, and others as part of our Jukebox Jury feature here.

Tickets for the new tour will be available on the band’s website starting Friday. View the full schedule below.

Iceage 2019 North American Tour

04/14 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/17 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge *

04/18 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress *

04/21 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/23 Oakland, CA – The New Parish *

04/25 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

04/26 Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

04/27 Victoria, BC – Distrikt

04/28 Vancouver, BC – The Astoria

04/30 Calgary, AB – Dicken’s Pub &

05/01 Saskatoon, SK – Amigo’s Cantina &

05/02 Edmonton, AB – Temple &

05/04 Winnipeg, AB – The Good Will Social Club &

05/05 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium &

05/06 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club &

05/07 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall &

* with Shame

& with Nadah El Shazly