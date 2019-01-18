Deerhunter’s new album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? is out now. It’s the band’s first full-length studio album since 2015’s Fading Frontier, and the immediate follow-up to their tour-exclusive cassette, Double Dream of Spring, which came out last year. The album includes all three previously released singles: “Death In Midsummer,” “Element,” and “Plains.” Attempting to describe the record in a statement, the band offered a series of questions:

How do you describe an album out of time, concerned with the disappearance of culture, of humanity, of nature, of logic and emotion? Why make this album in an era when attention spans have been reduced to next to nothing, and the tactile grains of making music have been further reduced to algorithms and projected playlist placement. Why wake up in the morning? Why hasn’t everything already disappeared?

Deerhunter have been brightening their sound since the release of Monomania in 2013; Fading Frontier saw Cox and co. experimenting with sunny new instrumentation, even as the band’s lyrics still trafficked in melancholy. With Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, they move further from the existential gray of their early records. Last night, Deerhunter kicked off the North American leg of their tour with a show at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles’ Highland Park. Stream the new album below.