Deerhunter – “Plains”

Deerhunter has released “Plains,” the latest single from their upcoming album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? . This is an upbeat, danceable piece of dreamy sophistipop. It’s driven by an arsenal of auxiliary synth percussion rather than a harpischord, as on the album’s previous singles “Death in Midsummer” and “Element”; what results is something that has a lot in common with 2010s Destroyer.

According to a statement from the band, “Plains” is inspired by James Dean’s time filming his final movie, 1955’s Giant, in Marfa, Texas in the months before his death. Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? was partially recorded and written in Marfa. Bandleader Bradford Cox participated in a residency at the Marfa Myths Festival with Welsh singer-songwriter Cate LeBon, who co-produced and performs on the album, last April.

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? is due out January 18 on 4AD. Deerhunter will kick off a tour of North America, with additional shows in Japan, Stockholm, and Oslo, on January 17. Listen to “Plains” below.