A massive, five-hour-long, star-studded tribute concert to Chris Cornell took place at the Forum in Los Angeles last night. I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell was full of collaborative performances by friends and collaborators of the late singer’s, including his ex-bandmates in Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog, performing with a rotating line-up of lead singers. The lengthy roster of high-profile musicians who took the stage included Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, Miley Cyrus, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Miguel, Brandi Carlile, The Melvins, Chris Stapleton, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, and many more.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the night, and Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin, Juliette Lewis (who performed with Soundgarden), and Jack Black (who performed a fragment of “One” with James Hetfield) were among the special guests. There was also a tribute by Cornell’s widow Vicky and a performance of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” by his 14-year-old daughter Toni, backed by Ziggy Marley.

In addition to performing a set with the Foo Fighters that included a cover of Soundgarden’s “No Attention,” Dave Grohl also fronted Audioslave for a version of “Show You How to Live” with Metallica’s Robert Trujillo playing bass. Metallica’s set included covers of Soundgarden’s “All Your Lies” and “Head Injury.” You can watch some highlights from the show below and check out the full, dizzying set list from the concert over at Consequence of Sound.